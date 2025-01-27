The Beloved Southern Breakfast You Should Avoid At McDonald's
The McDonald's breakfast menu started with iconic items like the egg McMuffin and has now grown to include everything from steak sandwiches to breakfast burritos and even a fruit and oatmeal bowl. While some dishes hit the spot and are great at folding together breakfast flavors into the McDonald's format, others are stark reminders that fast food chain breakfasts are not the best way to start your day.
To separate the good from the not-so-good, Daily Meal ranked 10 McDonald's breakfast menu items based on taste, texture, and overall flavor. There were a few surprises along the way, but from the get-go, there was one particular item that seemed destined to be near the bottom of the list. Biscuits and gravy is a crowd pleaser, but the McDonald's version of this Southern classic was bland and mushy, not to mention heavy on calories if you end up getting the two-biscuit serving.
Flaky biscuits in rich gravy can be a comforting meal when made well. It is also relatively simple to put together. However, it is often the simplest dishes that are most difficult to get absolutely right. The textures of the biscuits and gravy should contrast, and some punchy flavors are needed in the gravy to complement the airy biscuits. Unfortunately, the dish sampled at McDonald's didn't meet either criteria.
Be it breakfast or any other meal, avoid the biscuits with gravy at McDonald's
McDonald's biscuits and gravy dish is served in a black plastic container with one biscuit cut into two halves and smothered in gravy. There are small sausage pieces in the gravy, but our reviewer found them insubstantial because of their size. Unfortunately, this also means you barely get any sausage flavor and the dish tastes like a monotonous savory cream sauce. It does have a nice peppery zing at the end, which makes the biscuits and gravy feel like a comforting dish for a cold day.
Breakfast biscuits at fast food chains vary wildly in quality, and the biscuit here is a stark reminder of that. McDonald's biscuits are great for sandwiching slabs of egg, cheese, and bacon, however, they lose much of their texture when slathered in gravy. Some McDonald's outlets will serve the gravy and biscuits in separate containers, which lets you enjoy the biscuit's flakiness more.
Overall, this isn't one of McDonald's best menu items. However, the gooey mash of spongy biscuits and creamy gravy can hit the spot if you're in the mood for it. Note that this is a regional menu item, so there's a chance that your nearest McDonald's outlet might not have it. Be sure to check for availability and McDonald's breakfast menu timings. Of course, you could always get one of the other breakfast menu items, many of which will give you a tastier start to the day.