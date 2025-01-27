The Beloved Southern Breakfast You Should Avoid At McDonald's

The McDonald's breakfast menu started with iconic items like the egg McMuffin and has now grown to include everything from steak sandwiches to breakfast burritos and even a fruit and oatmeal bowl. While some dishes hit the spot and are great at folding together breakfast flavors into the McDonald's format, others are stark reminders that fast food chain breakfasts are not the best way to start your day.

To separate the good from the not-so-good, Daily Meal ranked 10 McDonald's breakfast menu items based on taste, texture, and overall flavor. There were a few surprises along the way, but from the get-go, there was one particular item that seemed destined to be near the bottom of the list. Biscuits and gravy is a crowd pleaser, but the McDonald's version of this Southern classic was bland and mushy, not to mention heavy on calories if you end up getting the two-biscuit serving.

Flaky biscuits in rich gravy can be a comforting meal when made well. It is also relatively simple to put together. However, it is often the simplest dishes that are most difficult to get absolutely right. The textures of the biscuits and gravy should contrast, and some punchy flavors are needed in the gravy to complement the airy biscuits. Unfortunately, the dish sampled at McDonald's didn't meet either criteria.