Red Dye No 3 Vs Red No 40: What's The Difference?

Food coloring is a major part of many modern meals. Although artificial coloring agents appear in processed foods all over the world, specific individual dyes come and go as regulators inspect their safety profiles. On January 15, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked its authorization for FD&C Red No. 3 (or simply Red 3), which is currently used as an additive in food and ingestible drugs across the country.

Under the FDA's order, FD&C Red No. 3 will be phased out of the U.S. food supply by 2027, but that does not mean that bright red processed foods will suddenly disappear from store shelves. One alternative to Red 3 is Red No. 40, a dye with an already significant market share and likely to replace many applications of the aforementioned coloring agent.

While both of these artificial dyes are commonly used in processed foods, only Red No. 3 has been strongly linked to cancer development in lab rats. Although the FDA has stated that the risk to humans is minimal, some states have already taken precautions to phase out the controversial dye, and now the entire United States is following suit.