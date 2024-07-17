Gatorade Vs Powerade: Which Sports Drink Came First?

The race to be the number one most popular sports drink continues to heat up amongst different beverage brands. Back in 2023, Powerade underwent a major rebranding, complete with a new look, marketing strategy, and drink formula. The sports drink boosted the amount of electrolytes present in the beverage and added vitamins C and B12 in order to one-up the brand's main rival: Gatorade. The two drinks have been pitted against one another for decades, especially since they are owned by rival parent companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

With eerily similar names and formulas that have to be extra meticulous about their ingredients in order to set themselves apart, Gatorade and Powerade seem to have been competitors since the beginning. But in reality, one beverage arrived much earlier than the other. Gatorade, the number one best-selling sports drink, has been around for nearly 60 years. Powerade emerged as a competitor more than twenty years afterward and has been fighting to dethrone Gatorade ever since.