The Fruit You Should Pickle For A Sweet And Tangy Bite-Sized Snack
Pickled vegetables are a tangy, crunchy, and absolutely delicious snack to have in your pantry — or on top of your favorite dishes. So, why not give that same briny treatment to your fruits? While it may seem a bit strange, pickling fruits can infuse them with a new, tasty flavor and enhance their texture. But before you grab your watermelon (and watermelon rinds) to pickle, consider pickling another fruit instead: grapes.
That's right — these juicy, bite-sized fruits are even better pickled ... even if they're probably the last fruit to come to mind for pickling. However, pickling grapes offers an exciting way to transform the sweet fruit into a tangy, complex snack that can add a whole new layer of flavor to your meals. Pickled grapes are also commonly used in Georgian culture, and have been a popular way to preserve the fruit for generations. The texture, taste, and versatility of pickled grapes are enough to make this once-unexpected hack a new staple in your kitchen — whether you eat them alone, or use them in some of your favorite dishes.
Pickled grapes offer a unique and complex flavor
Grapes are inherently pretty sweet, but pickling them introduces a more complex contrast of tanginess, acidity, and even spice. The brine — typically made from vinegar, water, sugar, and various seasonings — infuses the grapes with bold flavors that enhance their natural sweetness. The beauty of pickling grapes is that you can customize the brine to suit your personal taste. Want a spicy kick? Add some red pepper flakes or mustard seeds, and even a pinch of MSG for extra umami. Prefer an herbaceous note? Throw in a few sprigs of rosemary or thyme.
The pickling process is simple and can be completed in less than an hour, but you'll need to let the grapes marinate for at least a day to let the flavors develop fully. There's also a bit of a difference between the grapes you choose to pickle — with green grapes being more tart, and red grapes oftentimes being on the sweeter side.
Pickled grapes also have a versatile texture
While pickled cucumbers are known for their satisfying crunch, pickled grapes offer a different, but still enjoyable, textural experience. Grapes have softer skin and a juicy interior, and after pickling, they retain much of their plumpness but achieve a firmer texture. Each grape has a satisfying "pop" when you bite into it, releasing a wave of tart brine followed by the subtle sweetness of the fruit. Is your mouth watering yet?
The grapes are not too sweet or sour, making them a perfect accompaniment to a cheese platter, charcuterie board, or even a standalone treat. They can also elevate some of your favorite dishes, like using them in your chicken salad for an extra bite or piling some atop crostini with a soft cheese like Brie as a party appetizer. The possibilities are endless!