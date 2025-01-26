The Fruit You Should Pickle For A Sweet And Tangy Bite-Sized Snack

Pickled vegetables are a tangy, crunchy, and absolutely delicious snack to have in your pantry — or on top of your favorite dishes. So, why not give that same briny treatment to your fruits? While it may seem a bit strange, pickling fruits can infuse them with a new, tasty flavor and enhance their texture. But before you grab your watermelon (and watermelon rinds) to pickle, consider pickling another fruit instead: grapes.

That's right — these juicy, bite-sized fruits are even better pickled ... even if they're probably the last fruit to come to mind for pickling. However, pickling grapes offers an exciting way to transform the sweet fruit into a tangy, complex snack that can add a whole new layer of flavor to your meals. Pickled grapes are also commonly used in Georgian culture, and have been a popular way to preserve the fruit for generations. The texture, taste, and versatility of pickled grapes are enough to make this once-unexpected hack a new staple in your kitchen — whether you eat them alone, or use them in some of your favorite dishes.