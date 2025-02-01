14 Of The Unhealthiest Trader Joe's Appetizers You Can Buy

How unhealthy Trader Joe's products can be might surprise you. For a company that's kinda built a brand on the image of its food being fresh, wholesome, and well sourced, there are a host of unhealthy items at Trader Joe's that are best avoided. Sadly, a lot of these unhealthy items can be found in the appetizer section. Trader Joe's has a penchant for creating appetizers that can not only be lacking in nutrition, but shockingly high in certain nutrients like saturated fat, sodium, and sugar.

While all three of these nutrients can show up in Trader Joe's appetizers, high levels of saturated fat are among the most prevalent. In many cases, Trader Joe's appetizers have saturated fat levels that add up to a high percentage of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended daily limit of 20 grams. In addition, plenty of Trader Joe's appetizers have sodium levels that provide a significant portion of the FDA's 2,300-milligram recommended daily value. In this article, we primarily looked at saturated fat and sodium content when it came to determining which appetizers at Trader Joe's are the unhealthiest, but we also took into account their added sugar content. We also looked at nutrients like fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals, which are seriously lacking in some of these foods.