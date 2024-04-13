Why Brie Cheese Might Become Extinct

As strange as it may seem, cheese's delicious tangy flavors come from a delicate system of living organisms. (Which is part of the science behind the oh so smelly nature of cheese, too.) Starting off with fresh ingredients, cheese is simply milk that's been left out to curdle, slowly solidifying while microbes eat away at it, opening up all the signature flavors that only mold can cultivate. Eating mold might be an odd concept, but it sure is good, and no one ever said love is supposed to make sense.

Different combinations of mold and bacteria yield different cheeses. Brie cheese, for example, is made primarily from one specific strain of mold known as Penicillium camemberti. (Which is where this mild indulgence gets its standard soft white exterior.) While this bacteria is essential to the production of brie, it has one fatal flaw: It can't reproduce on its own, so it has to be cloned every time a new cheese is made.

Brie's reliance on just one strain of bacteria leaves it at risk, as it only takes one disease to wipe out the strain completely, and brie along with it. As if that wasn't enough, the process of cloning Penicillium camemberti is already getting more difficult. After years of cloning this bacteria, it's becoming much harder to recreate as it continues to mutate. All these factors have left brie cheese vulnerable to becoming extinct.