One Of Trader Joe's Unhealthiest Items Is A Frozen Favorite
Is Trader Joe's your favorite grocery store? We can't blame you! With affordable prices, unique products, and everyday staples, a trip here isn't just productive, it's enjoyable. Plus, the frozen food aisle is stocked. We love perusing Trader Joe's frozen foods and picking out some quality premade meals for weeknight dinners. Unfortunately, one of these frozen favorites isn't as healthy as it seems. The product in question? Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp.
This tasty meal consists of lightly breaded and fried shrimp in a sweet cream sauce with crunchy candied walnuts. The shrimp, sauce, and walnuts are all packaged separately so they stay fresh. Come dinnertime, all that's required is quickly sautéing or baking the shrimp, and tossing it with the sauce and walnuts. The dish takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and can be enjoyed as an appetizer or added to rice, noodles, or veggies.
It's easy to see why this frozen dish is popular. But what makes it so unhealthy? We've read the fine print and reviewed scientific studies to understand why it's one of Trader Joe's unhealthiest items. From sodium and sugar to processed ingredients, the details may shock you. Although ignorance feels like bliss, it's not doing your body any favors. So read on to learn why you should avoid this frozen food and find a healthier replacement instead.
What makes Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp so unhealthy
Honey walnut shrimp sounds like a healthy meal. Shrimp is packed with lean protein, walnuts contain heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids, and honey is a natural sweetener with antioxidants. At the core, these items are whole foods. Sadly, Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp is packed with additional processed ingredients, including additives like guar gum, maltodextrin, and carrageenan. Unfortunately, a Nutrients study showed that these chemicals caused gut inflammation.
To make matters worse, the dish contains 500 calories per serving. Plus, the sauce and walnuts both contain added sugar totaling 23 grams (46% of the recommended daily intake). This is a startling amount considering it's not even a dessert. Meanwhile, it also has 670 grams of sodium, so if you're watching your sodium intake, we'd steer clear of this food.
The breading automatically means it's not safe for celiac or wheat-sensitive individuals. The sauce contains milk, cream, and eggs, while the candied walnuts have peanut oil. Mind you, none of these ingredients are inherently bad for you. But looking at the dish, you wouldn't guess it had all these hidden allergens. So if you have any food sensitivities, you may also want to skip this item.
Healthier replacements for this frozen favorite
Are you heartbroken to discover that this frozen food isn't quite what it seemed? Don't worry. There are plenty of other frozen dinners made with healthier ingredients, including ones from Trader Joe's. The retailer's Chicken Burrito Bowl is made without any additives or preservatives and contains zero added sugar. Although it's also high in sodium, it has a comparable amount of protein but with fewer calories.
If you're in the mood for pizza, you're in luck. Although frozen pizzas aren't known to be healthy, Trader Joe's Organic Roasted Pizza is a solid option. It's made from entirely organic ingredients, from the crispy crust to the sauce to the toppings. Plus, it's loaded with veggies, including grilled eggplants, zucchini, and red onions. If you want to up that protein intake, add Trader Joe's frozen Grilled Chicken Strips. A 110-calorie serving packs 20 grams of protein.