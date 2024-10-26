One Of Trader Joe's Unhealthiest Items Is A Frozen Favorite

Is Trader Joe's your favorite grocery store? We can't blame you! With affordable prices, unique products, and everyday staples, a trip here isn't just productive, it's enjoyable. Plus, the frozen food aisle is stocked. We love perusing Trader Joe's frozen foods and picking out some quality premade meals for weeknight dinners. Unfortunately, one of these frozen favorites isn't as healthy as it seems. The product in question? Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp.

This tasty meal consists of lightly breaded and fried shrimp in a sweet cream sauce with crunchy candied walnuts. The shrimp, sauce, and walnuts are all packaged separately so they stay fresh. Come dinnertime, all that's required is quickly sautéing or baking the shrimp, and tossing it with the sauce and walnuts. The dish takes less than 15 minutes to prepare and can be enjoyed as an appetizer or added to rice, noodles, or veggies.

It's easy to see why this frozen dish is popular. But what makes it so unhealthy? We've read the fine print and reviewed scientific studies to understand why it's one of Trader Joe's unhealthiest items. From sodium and sugar to processed ingredients, the details may shock you. Although ignorance feels like bliss, it's not doing your body any favors. So read on to learn why you should avoid this frozen food and find a healthier replacement instead.