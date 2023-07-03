How Joanna Gaines Amps Up The Flavor Of Her Cheese Balls

When Joanna Gaines is prepping to entertain guests, cheese balls are always on the appetizer menu. In a video posted by Magnolia Network, Gaines said "There's always cheese balls out" during holiday parties, and that cheese is "a staple" for their family.

But the host of Food Network's "Magnolia Table" knows her guests like to have a little variety, so she doesn't just prep one standard cheese ball; the table is adorned with three different types. The inside of each ball is the same — a combination of cream cheese, gouda, cheddar, and tomatoes — but the exterior is what really sets them apart.

To really enhance the flavor of the cheesy appetizer, she doesn't just leave them plain once they've been formed. Instead, she adds one extra step and coats the cheese balls with one of three savory coatings: chopped parsley, ground pepper, or chopped walnuts. The added toppings on the exterior of the cheese balls add some extra texture and flavor to each part of the food, making for a more delicious bite.