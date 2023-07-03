How Joanna Gaines Amps Up The Flavor Of Her Cheese Balls
When Joanna Gaines is prepping to entertain guests, cheese balls are always on the appetizer menu. In a video posted by Magnolia Network, Gaines said "There's always cheese balls out" during holiday parties, and that cheese is "a staple" for their family.
But the host of Food Network's "Magnolia Table" knows her guests like to have a little variety, so she doesn't just prep one standard cheese ball; the table is adorned with three different types. The inside of each ball is the same — a combination of cream cheese, gouda, cheddar, and tomatoes — but the exterior is what really sets them apart.
To really enhance the flavor of the cheesy appetizer, she doesn't just leave them plain once they've been formed. Instead, she adds one extra step and coats the cheese balls with one of three savory coatings: chopped parsley, ground pepper, or chopped walnuts. The added toppings on the exterior of the cheese balls add some extra texture and flavor to each part of the food, making for a more delicious bite.
Each topping adds a different flavor
Joanna Gaines starts by separating each topping into a different bowl. Then, once she has formed each of the three cheese balls into the correct shape and size, she sets one cheese ball at a time in the bowls. She then carefully moves the ball around, allowing the topping to completely coat the exterior. Thanks to the added cream cheese, the balls should be sticky enough to take on the coatings easily.
She repeats the process for each different topping, and once each cheese ball has been coated, she wraps them in plastic wrap and puts them in the fridge to cool down and solidify (Just don't wrap your cheese in plastic wrap too often — it could affect its flavor).
Each different coating on the outside of the cheese balls provides a different flavor and texture. The parsley can add a clean and earthy flavor for those who want a more refreshing flavor. Ground pepper can have a pretty strong flavor, especially if you grind it yourself, but when combined with the cheese, it can create more of a spiced flavor note. The walnuts, on the other hand, Gaines says are her "personal favorite." The nuts can add a little bit of extra crunch, with a more mild flavor.
Gaines had a few prep tips, too
Joanna Gaines suggests allowing the cheese balls to rest for at least four hours before serving, though she also notes that overnight storage can work great for party prep ahead of time. When you're ready to dig into your deliciously cheesy appetizer, dip in some pretzels, crackers, or chips to complement the savory flavors.
If you prep your toppings prior to rolling the cheese balls, Gaines recommends storing the chopped parsley with a wet paper towel. Storing the parsley this way can keep it fresh by making sure the parsley retains its moisture.
One extra tip that Gaines shared: use an ice cream scoop to form the cheese balls before handling them. The scoops will prevent extra cheese from sticking to your hands, while the uniform size of the scoop will ensure each cheese ball is similar in size.
The next time you make up some cheese balls for a dinner party, try rolling the ball in your favorite savory coating to amp up the flavor just a little extra.