The Spicy Tip You Need To Elevate The Flavor Of Classic Scrambled Eggs

What does adding hot sauce to your eggs before you cook them accomplish that can't happen when you drizzle this heat-inducing sauce over them after they are cooked? The answer is a lot. Adding the hot sauce before you cook your scrambled eggs allows you to blend and distribute it more evenly so that the added tangy kick is not concentrated in any singular bite.

Adding hot sauce to your scrambled eggs also cuts the richness of this dish while adding a bit of spice. Hot sauces use vinegar as a base and while it tames the fatty elements, this acidic ingredient is going to also brighten your eggs as they cook. At the same time, the fat helps to mellow the heat from the sauce without completely subduing it.

Depending on the type of hot sauce you choose, there may be other flavor benefits for your eggs. Tabasco, Cholula, and Sriracha are all tried and true choices, but if you want to opt for a hot sauce that is made with garlic or onions or one that has a smoky or subtle sweetness to it, your dish is going to have hints of those flavors in each bite as well. These eggs will go with just about anything. Eat them simply with toast and bacon, or wrap them up in a breakfast burrito with chorizo, avocado and cheese and enjoy.