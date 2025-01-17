Budweiser's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Teaser Features Some Familiar Faces

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and while we don't yet know who is playing, Budweiser gave us a little teaser of who to expect to see during the ads. Not to be outdone by Coors' latest Super Bowl-inspired change, Budweiser released a 15-second video on X with the caption, "Something 'BIG' is coming." In it, we pan across some familiar faces – the Budweiser Clydesdales.

Budweiser is no stranger to great Super Bowl commercials, with stunts like its 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon ad in 2023. The teaser for this year's ad leaves us with a question before it leaves us with "Coming Super Bowl LIX" – who is the short horse? The video has two Clydesdales with roses in their manes, and beside them, all we can see are the ears of another horse. Do the Clydesdales team up with a normal-sized horse? Is there a regular horse intruder or a new generation of Budweiser horses? It appears we'll find out on February 9, 2025!