Budweiser's 2025 Super Bowl Commercial Teaser Features Some Familiar Faces
The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and while we don't yet know who is playing, Budweiser gave us a little teaser of who to expect to see during the ads. Not to be outdone by Coors' latest Super Bowl-inspired change, Budweiser released a 15-second video on X with the caption, "Something 'BIG' is coming." In it, we pan across some familiar faces – the Budweiser Clydesdales.
Budweiser is no stranger to great Super Bowl commercials, with stunts like its 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon ad in 2023. The teaser for this year's ad leaves us with a question before it leaves us with "Coming Super Bowl LIX" – who is the short horse? The video has two Clydesdales with roses in their manes, and beside them, all we can see are the ears of another horse. Do the Clydesdales team up with a normal-sized horse? Is there a regular horse intruder or a new generation of Budweiser horses? It appears we'll find out on February 9, 2025!
Who are these horses?
The Budweiser Clydesdales dates back to 1933 when August A. Busch, Sr.'s, sons, August A. Busch, Jr. and Adolphus Busch III gave their father the gift of six Clydesdale horses to celebrate the repeal of Prohibition. They quickly turned it into a marketing opportunity by purchasing more Clydesdales to bring their beer to New York by horse-drawn wagon. The horses and wagon then toured the Northeast, delighting thousands of people along the way. They first appeared in a Super Bowl ad in 1986 and are now a staple, often ranked in the top 20 Super Bowl ads.
Not just any Clydesdale can become a Budweiser Clydesdale, however. Officially, they must be 18 hands, or 6 feet, tall and weigh between 1,800 and 2,300 pounds. They need to have a bay coat and four white stockings, plus a black tail. On their head, they must have a black mane plus some white on their face. Time will tell if this newcomer horse lives up to the requirements!