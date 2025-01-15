The Huge Change Coors Light Is Making Directly After The 2025 Super Bowl
Coors Light is hoping to make Mondays — specifically the Monday after the Super Bowl — a little bit better with the help of a new, limited-edition name: Mondays Light. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Coors Light expressed sympathy for all the folks out there who hate Mondays, especially the football fans who dread the Monday after the Super Bowl. This year, that day falls on Monday, February 10.
Mondays may secretly be the best day of the week for dinner parties, but the day is still overall disliked, according to a survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Coors Light. The survey confirmed that 76% of respondents prefer other days to Mondays, while also shedding light on why the Monday after the Super Bowl is especially disliked. This day represents four less-than-ideal circumstances for respondents: having to go to work after staying up late watching football, having to work after watching an exciting game, the fact that the day marks the end of football season, and the fact that they don't get to watch their favorite team for a while.
With all of this in mind, Coors Light is hoping to fight the "Case of the Mondays" with — get this — a case of beer called Mondays. Yes, for a very limited time, Coors Light will become Mondays Light. Marcelo Pascoa, the brand's vice president of marketing, said in the press release, "Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on one of the worst Mondays of the year."
What else you should know about Mondays Light
Speciality 12-packs bearing the limited-time Mondays Light branding are now available for purchase at retailers nationwide. You can use the store locator on the Coors Light website to find the retailer nearest you. The cases of Mondays Light are limited, so you may want to purchase yours sooner rather than later to ensure that you have it in time for the Monday after the Super Bowl. And, of course, no one is stopping you from opening up that 12-pack on the day of the game — to go with all the best Super Bowl Sunday dips and air fryer party recipes — rather than waiting until the Monday after. You could even buy a couple of packs so you have enough for both Sunday and Monday.
You can also enter to win a free case of Mondays Light on the day of the big game. Coors Light will be airing an ad during the Super Bowl, and you'll want to look out for it if you want to win some free beer.
To enter, start by following Coors Light on Instagram. Then, post a photo of yourself with a can of Coors Light after the beer company's ad airs during the Super Bowl, tagging Coors and including two hashtags: #caseofthemondays and #coorslightcontest. If you're one of the winners, you'll get a DM from Coors with the information about your free case of Mondays Light.