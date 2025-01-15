The Huge Change Coors Light Is Making Directly After The 2025 Super Bowl

Coors Light is hoping to make Mondays — specifically the Monday after the Super Bowl — a little bit better with the help of a new, limited-edition name: Mondays Light. In a press release sent to Daily Meal, Coors Light expressed sympathy for all the folks out there who hate Mondays, especially the football fans who dread the Monday after the Super Bowl. This year, that day falls on Monday, February 10.

Mondays may secretly be the best day of the week for dinner parties, but the day is still overall disliked, according to a survey conducted by Talker Research in partnership with Coors Light. The survey confirmed that 76% of respondents prefer other days to Mondays, while also shedding light on why the Monday after the Super Bowl is especially disliked. This day represents four less-than-ideal circumstances for respondents: having to go to work after staying up late watching football, having to work after watching an exciting game, the fact that the day marks the end of football season, and the fact that they don't get to watch their favorite team for a while.

With all of this in mind, Coors Light is hoping to fight the "Case of the Mondays" with — get this — a case of beer called Mondays. Yes, for a very limited time, Coors Light will become Mondays Light. Marcelo Pascoa, the brand's vice president of marketing, said in the press release, "Mondays Light is our way of reminding fans to Choose Chill on one of the worst Mondays of the year."