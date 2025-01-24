The Store-Bought Food Ina Garten Prefers Over Fresh

Dried pasta also has a longer shelf life which means you are less likely to waste it. And if you're wondering what type of store-bought noodles Ina Garten buys, they are ones she also features on her online shop. Garten's two favorite brands of dried pasta are De Cecco and Cipriani Tagliarelle. What makes these brands worthy of her stamp of approval?

De Cecco pasta has Italian roots that date back to 1886. Made with durum wheat from Italy, Arizona, and California, De Cecco pasta has a firm and elastic consistency when it's cooked. The slightly rough feel of its shapes is a result of using its signature bronze draw-plates to cut the pasta into all of its beautiful shapes. De Cecco is a high-quality dried pasta that is reasonably priced. It is easy to understand why it gets her nod and its use is among some of Ina Garten's best pasta cooking tips.

However, when she's splurging and making a luxurious pasta dish, Garten opts for Cipriani-made pasta. This pasta brand has not been around as long as De Cecco, but it is equally as famous thanks to Cipriani Harry's Bar in Venice where Ernest Hemingway would whet his whistle. Cipriani Tagliarelle is best described as long, flat egg noodles with a 3-minute cooking time. Garten pairs this pasta with Urbani white truffle butter for something truly special.