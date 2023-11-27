12 Pasta Cooking Tips From Ina Garten That Will Change Your Life

Garten often mentions on her show that you should have a good"version of your ingredients, and this is rarely more important than when it comes to pasta. However, instead of requiring you to use fresh pasta, Garten suggests you keep two good-quality boxed pasta in your pantry. "I have basically two categories of pasta. I most often use De Cecco pasta, which I think is really good quality. I'll use any shape, like fusilli, penne, bow ties, whatever I'm in the mood for," she says in a Bon Appetit article. Garten then goes on to say that she also keeps Cipriani Food Tagliarelle on hand for more special meals, which she points out is essentially linguini.

For Garten, fresh pasta is best kept off her table, as she mentions that it's a bit too doughy a lot of the time — but the Cipriani Food Tagliarelle works as an excellent substitute. Fresh pasta also goes bad way quicker than boxed pasta, meaning that you can stock up on the good stuff in advance and not worry about spoilage. Having a variety of boxed pasta also means that she has the perfect shape on hand for the sauce she's making and that she's not limited to one style. This is especially important as certain kinds of pasta are poorly suited to certain sauces, with thinner noodles usually better for light sauces and thick noodles best for chunky ragus or bolognese.