Avoid Overspending At The Bar With These Simple Tips

One of the most obvious ways to save money at the bar is to visit during Happy Hour when select drinks are served at reduced prices. While Daily Meal has ranked a dozen chain restaurant Happy Hours to help you choose the best spot, this discount period typically only lasts through the early evening. If you prefer to stay out late, you'll need beverages that are regularly available for a cheap price.

Beer is the best option because it can often be half the price of cocktails and wine, especially draft beer, and you can order it by the pitcher and split the cost with friends (though you may occasionally want to make an exception for the chain restaurant cocktails you have to try at least once). If that doesn't suit your tastes, though, you can still order wine, though do so by the bottle instead of by the glass to save money. Like with a pitcher of beer, you can split the expense with friends so that you all save money.

If your palate is set on cocktails, there are still a few ways to avoid overspending. Always look for daily deals, and don't be afraid to ask your bartender for a cheap option that suits your preferences. Instead of top-shelf liquor, ask them to make your drinks with house spirits — aka well liquor, a more cost-effective option. Also, avoid drinks made with more than just a few ingredients because each ingredient has a cost of its own, raising the overall price of the cocktail. Long Island iced tea, which typically contains five liquors and liqueurs, is one expensive cocktail you should always avoid at bars.