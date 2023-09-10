The 15 Best Cheap Ingredients To Buy On A Tight Budget

If you've been finding your groceries becoming uncomfortably expensive recently, you're definitely not alone. It's no secret that the price of food has risen steadily over the past few years, and it's likely things will stay this way for a while. Per the USDA, food prices in July of 2023 were almost 5% higher than they were a year previously, with the cost of all food categories increasing faster than the average rate. Prices have continued to soar after 2022, when the price of many at-home foods rose over 10%, with eggs having the sharpest increase.

Many of us are feeling the squeeze and need to pay closer attention to grocery prices to make ends meet. One simple step you can take is to buy store-brand foods, which are typically the most affordable option. Another is to avoid prepared foods and ready meals. These may seem cheap, but they can really add up. For those who are able, it's possible to save a lot of money by spending a little more time in the kitchen, cooking with a few carefully chosen ingredients.

Here's a handful of the best low-cost groceries you can buy, for their price and nutritional value, with a few ideas on how to use them. This is all based on 2023 retail prices in the US but, while some prices vary from place to place, much of this advice is generally true elsewhere in the world too.