A Brand New Costco Food Court Sandwich Could Be On Its Way
Costco food courts might be gearing up to welcome a new menu item to locations in the United States. According to multiple sources across social media platforms like Instagram and Reddit, a chicken and bacon sandwich is allegedly rolling out at certain Costco food courts for members to enjoy. This sandwich reportedly contains ciabatta bread, oven roasted sliced chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon jam, and a mayo and mustard spread.
While the bulk retailer has not officially confirmed a new menu addition, people on Instagram and Reddit have shared first looks at what appears to be Costco's newest sandwich. According to one Reddit user in the r/Costco subreddit, their Costco location in Kyle, Texas is offering the sandwich which the user reportedly tried and enjoyed. An Instagram reel shared on August 4, 2024 showed a Costco food court menu with the new chicken and bacon sandwich listed at $6.99. Fans on social media speculate that this sandwich may replace the turkey and swiss sandwich that is currently available at Costco locations in the U.S.
Costco members have mixed feelings about the possibility of a new sandwich
While fans continue to clamor about discontinued Costco food court items that fans desperately miss, Costco has ushered in yet another brand new sandwich for members to try, and early reviews are unsurprisingly split. One user on Reddit shared the rumor of the chicken and bacon sandwich, claiming that "it's served cold." One commenter responded poorly to this news, asking, "who wants cold bacon with cold cheese?" Another agreed, writing, "I think this'll be our least successful sandwich so far." Comments on the Instagram reel allegedly showing off a first look at the new sandwich were sad that the sandwich appeared "dry" and "unappetizing." More optimistic members, however, have expressed excitement over the possibility of another new food court item to try.
The arrival of a new sandwich would be one more in a long list of different sandwiches that have had short stays amongst Costco food court menus in the United States. Back in 2023, Costco food courts released a roast beef sandwich that was met with backlash from fans over its high price. The sandwich was quickly replaced by a turkey sandwich at a lower price point of $6.99. Costco's newest sandwich appears to also be selling for $6.99 — while fans may not have grievances over the sandwich's price point, the possibility of this new sandwich appears to have garnered some dry first impressions from Costco's loyal members.