A Brand New Costco Food Court Sandwich Could Be On Its Way

While fans continue to clamor about discontinued Costco food court items that fans desperately miss, Costco has ushered in yet another brand new sandwich for members to try, and early reviews are unsurprisingly split. One user on Reddit shared the rumor of the chicken and bacon sandwich, claiming that "it's served cold." One commenter responded poorly to this news, asking, "who wants cold bacon with cold cheese?" Another agreed, writing, "I think this'll be our least successful sandwich so far." Comments on the Instagram reel allegedly showing off a first look at the new sandwich were sad that the sandwich appeared "dry" and "unappetizing." More optimistic members, however, have expressed excitement over the possibility of another new food court item to try.

The arrival of a new sandwich would be one more in a long list of different sandwiches that have had short stays amongst Costco food court menus in the United States. Back in 2023, Costco food courts released a roast beef sandwich that was met with backlash from fans over its high price. The sandwich was quickly replaced by a turkey sandwich at a lower price point of $6.99. Costco's newest sandwich appears to also be selling for $6.99 — while fans may not have grievances over the sandwich's price point, the possibility of this new sandwich appears to have garnered some dry first impressions from Costco's loyal members.