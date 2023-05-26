Costco's Popularity Is Skyrocketing As Other Grocery Chains Take A Hit

Costco's popularity is growing by leaps and bounds. In the 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100, Costco secured the second-place spot in consumer rankings of companies. This is the sixth year that Costco has been on the list, and as of 2023, it's growing in renown.

The Axios Harris Poll asks Americans to submit two choices for companies with the best reputation and two with the worst reputation. 16,310 people took part in the survey this year. That list is then weighted by seven factors: trust, culture, ethics, citizenship, vision, growth, and products & services.

In the 2023 list, Costco showed great momentum, behind companies like Chick-fil-A, Amazon, and Trader Joe's (in terms of momentum, not overall rankings). Costco also ranked first in three specific categories: culture, trust, and growth. These findings reflect the evidently common belief that this business is a good company to work for given its corporate culture.

While Costco's reputation reached new heights, other brands fell off the Axios Harris Poll completely, as reported by Grocery Dive. H-E-B, Publix, and Wegmans disappeared from the conversation altogether. Some people might question how popular brands may have lost favor, but the list only has so many spots. This report therefore focuses primarily on the most visible brands.