Need A Literal Barrel Of Maple Syrup? Head To A Costco In Canada

There are states in the U.S. that pride themselves on making maple syrup — including Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine — but when it comes to maple culture, nobody gets into it quite like the people just over the northern border in Quebec, Canada. This Canadian province produces as much as 91% of the world's maple syrup, and they take their maple industry very seriously. Case in point, if you stop in at a Costco in Quebec, you can buy a whole barrel of Canadian maple syrup for $2,500.

Americans might find it a challenge to come up with ways to use up even just a pint or two of the sweet stuff, but Canadians know that everything is a little better with a bit of maple sugar on top. It's a point of Canadian pride. And if you come home with an entire barrel of the stuff, you'd better have a plan for all that syrup, because there are only so many waffles one family can consume.