The Costco Meat Cut That Will Save You Big Money On Steak

Steaks are the tuxedos of meals, reserved for special occasions, whether it's a fun cookout with a larger group or that special date you need to impress with your impeccable cooking skills. And like tuxedos, they can cost you a pretty penny, especially if you're getting your meat from Costco, a go-to among chefs and butchers because of its USDA Prime beef. One way to stretch your dollar at the members-only chain is to buy in bulk. When choosing which meats to buy from Costco, you should opt for large-format roasts, which can be about six dollars cheaper per pound than steaks. But if you plan on getting the most bang for your buck, go for a special meat cut: the beef tenderloin.

Beef tenderloin is prized for its exquisite marbling that few cuts of meat can offer. It is also where the velvety and luxurious filet mignon comes from. While there are cheaper options available if you go hunting for bargains, Costco is one of the best places to procure good-quality beef tenderloin at a decent price if you're buying a whole (and contrary to popular belief, Costco meat that's marked down isn't about to go bad). After all, you wouldn't want to settle for less for special occasions, right? It's easy to freeze, you can store the leftovers for months, and unlike pre-cut steaks, it hasn't gone under the knife as much, so the chances of cross-contamination are lower.