The Costco Meat Cut That Will Save You Big Money On Steak
Steaks are the tuxedos of meals, reserved for special occasions, whether it's a fun cookout with a larger group or that special date you need to impress with your impeccable cooking skills. And like tuxedos, they can cost you a pretty penny, especially if you're getting your meat from Costco, a go-to among chefs and butchers because of its USDA Prime beef. One way to stretch your dollar at the members-only chain is to buy in bulk. When choosing which meats to buy from Costco, you should opt for large-format roasts, which can be about six dollars cheaper per pound than steaks. But if you plan on getting the most bang for your buck, go for a special meat cut: the beef tenderloin.
Beef tenderloin is prized for its exquisite marbling that few cuts of meat can offer. It is also where the velvety and luxurious filet mignon comes from. While there are cheaper options available if you go hunting for bargains, Costco is one of the best places to procure good-quality beef tenderloin at a decent price if you're buying a whole (and contrary to popular belief, Costco meat that's marked down isn't about to go bad). After all, you wouldn't want to settle for less for special occasions, right? It's easy to freeze, you can store the leftovers for months, and unlike pre-cut steaks, it hasn't gone under the knife as much, so the chances of cross-contamination are lower.
Choosing and cutting tenderloin steaks
Costco offers two options if you decide to purchase a whole beef tenderloin: peeled and unpeeled. Opt for the unpeeled version. The cost savings are well worth it, as long as you're willing to forgo the convenience of the pre-peeled one. Beef tenderloin is shaped like a long tube, with a thin tail end and a thicker side with flappy bits. If you know the steps, trimming the fat isn't difficult.
The surface of the tenderloin can be wet and slippery, so be sure to dab it with paper towels before cutting. Using a small, sharp knife, carefully slip the blade under the silver skin, keeping it angled slightly upward, and cut out the fat (feel free to leave some for flavor). Start by cutting the thinner ends to reach the very center of the muscle, the luscious filet mignon. Slice the steaks to your preferred thickness (2 inches is considered ideal), cutting against the grain for maximum tenderness. Don't get too worked up about the process, as even the lowest grade of filet mignon will be tender and buttery. Use the same technique for the slimmer parts and you should end up with about 15 pieces. If you have a surplus, store the tail and butt end parts for later, saving the filet mignon for your special dinner.