Does The Shape Of A French Fry Change Its Taste At All?

But the shape of a french fry goes beyond this when it comes to taste because other aspects are at play here. Think about it: Different fry shapes will hold seasoning and dipping sauces differently as their various crevices give these add-ons places to find purchase. A steak fry — not everyone's favorite — is large and flat, so it isn't going to trap seasoning or Thousand Island dressing nearly as well as a waffle fry (which is basically just crevices all the way down). The shape of a french fry thus can't help but affect its taste.

For anyone who's still skeptical, ask yourself this: Is our personal preference for different fry types just a collective hallucination? One of the quickest ways to start an argument online is to ask what the best french fry shape is; are most people really this passionate about which fry shapes taste better if there's no difference in taste between them?

Unfortunately, the science that determines the taste differences between types of french fries does not currently seem to exist. Until it does, we're just going to have to settle for the bone-deep surety that some fries absolutely taste different than others.