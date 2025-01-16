Quaker Just Recalled This Popular Pancake And Waffle Mix Due To Undeclared Allergens

The Quaker Oats Company has issued a limited recall of its popular Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. Quaker is voluntarily alerting consumers that certain two-pound boxes of the mix may contain milk without the package properly labeling it as an allergen.

The recall only affects two-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix sold with a Best By Date of September 13, 2025, in the following states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Although no allergic reactions connected to the issue have been reported, Quaker is warning consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to be aware of the risk of a severe allergic reaction. Milk is a common allergen, particularly in children. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, milk exposure in affected individuals can cause hives, upset stomach, vomiting, bloody stools (especially in young children), and in the most severe cases, anaphylaxis — which can be fatal.