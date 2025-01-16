Quaker Just Recalled This Popular Pancake And Waffle Mix Due To Undeclared Allergens
The Quaker Oats Company has issued a limited recall of its popular Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. Quaker is voluntarily alerting consumers that certain two-pound boxes of the mix may contain milk without the package properly labeling it as an allergen.
The recall only affects two-pound boxes of Pearl Milling Company pancake mix sold with a Best By Date of September 13, 2025, in the following states: Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Although no allergic reactions connected to the issue have been reported, Quaker is warning consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities to be aware of the risk of a severe allergic reaction. Milk is a common allergen, particularly in children. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, milk exposure in affected individuals can cause hives, upset stomach, vomiting, bloody stools (especially in young children), and in the most severe cases, anaphylaxis — which can be fatal.
The commonality of food allergies, and how to potentially avoid them
Unfortunately, food allergies are quite common, especially in children. Milk is just one of many allergens that could make people sick. Although many outgrow their allergies in adulthood, it is not universally true. According to the ACAAI, people of any age who are allergic to cow's milk may also be allergic to milk from other animals.
Unexpected allergen contamination is a frequent cause of food recalls, even if no reactions are reported. A 2023 recall of Nacho Cheese Doritos occurred because of undeclared wheat and soy ingredients, two other common allergens.
Some parents who hope to keep their children from developing food allergies believe exposing them at a young age may help. One memorable "Shark Tank" product, Ready, Set, Food!, uses a proprietary powder blend to gradually introduce young children to small but safe levels of common allergens.