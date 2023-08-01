Nacho Cheese Doritos Are Being Recalled For Multiple Allergen Risks
According to the FDA, Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of Nacho Cheese Flavored Doritos on Tuesday, August 1, due to undeclared wheat and soy. The recall affects fewer than 7,000 bags of 14.5-ounce "Party Size" and 1-ounce volumes in Pennsylvania retail stores, vending machines, and other service locations. The bags have been available for purchase since June 29, but as of yet, no allergic reactions have been reported. Customers in Pennsylvania with wheat and soy allergies are advised to check their products for matching identifying numbers to the affected Nacho Cheese chips.
The one-ounce bags in question are labeled with the UPC 0 28400 09089 6, a "guaranteed fresh date" of September 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code and time stamp of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54. The affected 14.5-ounce bags have a UPC of 0 28400 51779 9, a "guaranteed fresh date" of September 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code and time stamp of either 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06. Frito-Lay is advising anyone who has one of these products and is sensitive to either soy or wheat to discard the bag. The company offered its consumer relations phone number, 1-800-352-4477, but did not advise in its announcement whether or not it would be offering refunds for affected purchases.
Cross-contamination possible, and trending
Though not directly confirmed by the brand, the FDA announcement links the recall to cross-contamination of Nacho Cheese Doritos and Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos. If that's the case, this wouldn't be the first recall due to a mixup between the brand's purple and red bags. In 2016, Frito-Lay issued another voluntary recall due to undeclared allergens. In that instance, Nacho Cheese Doritos were placed in the Spicy Sweet Chili bags, leading to milk contamination in a product that does not list milk as a potential allergen. That recall was much farther reaching, with distribution across Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Though twice in the last six years isn't a terribly high instance rate, there appears to be a pattern of crossing production lines.
It's also Frito-Lay's fourth FDA-reported recall in 2023 — and all for undeclared allergens. In July, Tostitos Avocado Salsa Dip was recalled for undeclared milk. In this case, 100,980 jars distributed nationwide were mislabeled with another product's nutrition, ingredient, and allergen information. In May, Lay's Classic Party Size potato chips were recalled for undeclared milk due to cross-contamination with Sour Cream and Onion chips of 146 bags distributed in New England. A customer complaint initiated that recall. Meanwhile, a recall in March affected 888 bags of Rold Gold Classic Tiny Twist Pretzels for undeclared soy lecithin.