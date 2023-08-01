Nacho Cheese Doritos Are Being Recalled For Multiple Allergen Risks

According to the FDA, Frito-Lay issued a voluntary recall for a limited number of Nacho Cheese Flavored Doritos on Tuesday, August 1, due to undeclared wheat and soy. The recall affects fewer than 7,000 bags of 14.5-ounce "Party Size" and 1-ounce volumes in Pennsylvania retail stores, vending machines, and other service locations. The bags have been available for purchase since June 29, but as of yet, no allergic reactions have been reported. Customers in Pennsylvania with wheat and soy allergies are advised to check their products for matching identifying numbers to the affected Nacho Cheese chips.

The one-ounce bags in question are labeled with the UPC 0 28400 09089 6, a "guaranteed fresh date" of September 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code and time stamp of 465218034 X 22:47 – 22:54. The affected 14.5-ounce bags have a UPC of 0 28400 51779 9, a "guaranteed fresh date" of September 26, 2023, and a manufacturing code and time stamp of either 465218037 X 22:47 – 22:59 or 465218137 X 23:00 – 23:06. Frito-Lay is advising anyone who has one of these products and is sensitive to either soy or wheat to discard the bag. The company offered its consumer relations phone number, 1-800-352-4477, but did not advise in its announcement whether or not it would be offering refunds for affected purchases.