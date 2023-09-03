Where Is Ready, Set, Food! From Shark Tank Today?

While the name might sound like a title from a children's book, Ready, Set, Food! educates and assists parents as they navigate the complicated world of food allergies. A child's first year can be full of excitement and milestones, but the possibilities of negotiating food allergies and other food limitations can leave people feeling like they're walking a minefield. Through its scientifically developed program, the gradual introduction of common food allergens hopes to make that a child's flavorful eating journey a little less cumbersome. Ready, Set, Food! aims to aid in this journey, and the company is still in business today.

During the brand's "Shark Tank" introduction, the founders presented a simple concept: Food allergies are developed over time. Through a proprietary powdered ingredient, parents can introduce gradually allergen ingredients, like peanut, eggs, and milk, through formula and breast milk.

The idea is to give parents a simple, easy-to-follow method that takes the fear out of food allergy introduction. Ingredients like peanuts, eggs, and milk are slowly introduced into the child's diet. With data backed by scientific research, personal testimonials, and practical implementation, the company sought to provide a reasonable method to reduce allergen risks. The company baited the Sharks with a multi-faceted concept with wide-reaching impact.