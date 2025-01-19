Why You (Obviously) Shouldn't Ask The Costco Meat Counter For Free Food

Even though the fatty trimmings of a large cut of beef or some other animal are often considered waste products, they do actually serve a purpose — and are thus unlikely to be free. A viral rumor about Costco offering free beef fat to customers who ask is one such false example. While Costco may be known for its generous amount of free samples, this does not include multiple pounds of beef fat.

An employee of a Costco meat department disputed the viral rumor on Reddit. "This is completely false!!! [I]f somebody at his Costco is doing this, they're gonna lose their job. We sell the fat to rendering companies."

Once purchased by rendering companies, Costco's animal fat can become any number of useful items, depending on what the rendering companies produce. This can include biofuel, animal feed, and rendered cooking fats like lard or tallow. One thing Costco's animal trimmings will not be is freebies for your grocery cart.