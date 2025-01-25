We Can't Believe The Horrible Timing Of McDonald's McAfrika Burger

There have been a few failures among McDonald's menu items worldwide, but few flopped harder than the limited-time-only McAfrika. A simple cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato between two pieces of pita bread instead of a bun, the McAfrika was a failure not because of its taste, but because of remarkably poor timing which led to a public relations disaster.

The McAfrika debuted in 2002 in Norway as a limited edition item for the Winter Olympics, concurrent with a major famine in sub-Saharan Africa in which starvation threatened the lives of more than 12 million people. McDonald's public relations issues were compounded by the fact that the McAfrika was exclusive to the Norwegian market, a wealthy region of Europe.

Facing protests, McDonald's acknowledged that the famine was "an unfortunate time to launch" the McAfrika and offered to allow protest groups to set up donation boxes for famine relief wherever the McAfrika was sold, according to The Guardian. However, McDonald's did not pull the sandwich and would only allow the donation boxes for the duration of the promotion, not the famine.