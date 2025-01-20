The British Origins Of Dry January

In 2011, Emily Robinson, a young woman who wanted to improve her health and prepare for a half marathon, chose to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. She shared her story with friends and colleagues, planting a seed that would blossom into a universal trend.

In 2013, Emily partnered with Alcohol Change UK, a British charity focused on alcohol misuse. They launched a campaign called "Dry January," encouraging people across the UK to give up alcohol for the first month of the year. The idea offered a fresh start, a chance to reset after the holiday season's indulgences, improved health, and a clearer mind motivated many.

Social media buzz and celebrity support, like Tito's ad campaign with Martha Stewart, propelled the campaign into the national spotlight. People from all walks of life shared their journeys and offered encouragement.