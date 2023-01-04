Martha Stewart And Tito's Team Up For 'DIY' Dry January Ad
In 2022, Dry January reached its highest number of participants yet with about 35% of Americans participating in the annual month-long abstinence from alcohol (per CNN). With fewer people partying for the month, it may not seem like the best time for alcohol advertisements, but the creatives working with Tito's crafted their own entertaining take on the trend.
Pairing up with Martha Stewart, the popular gluten-free vodka brand coined the moniker "DIY January" in its newest commercial. The one-minute ad features the undeniable queen of cooking and homemaking using Tito's vodka (complete with specially crafted pouring and spraying attachments) in the kitchen and around her home, because, as she says, "If you've got Tito's lying around, don't just stare at it, use it."
Martha then proceeds to use various sizes of Tito's bottles to hilariously show how to use the vodka to spray shoes to prevent mustiness, kick your marinara sauce up a little (or a lot), and clean up your dirty household items all with her signature heartfelt delivery. She even demonstrates tenderizing meat with a handle-sized bottle of the liquor with the kind of passion perhaps reserved for a January teetotaler who wants her Tito's.
The Martha Stewart and Tito's ad was a hit
Martha Stewart doesn't make it far into Dry January in the commercial, satisfyingly wafting in a bit of the vodka that she sprays into the air while cleaning at almost the halfway mark, and she does end the commercial with a martini, proclaiming "Ah, f*** it, Martha needs a drink." But the commercial's creative nod to the yearly tradition caught the attention of plenty of Tito's fans.
The ad, which was released at the beginning of the year, ends with a directive to find out more about DIY January on Tito's site. There, users could navigate to find that the brand was selling the DIY bottle attachments — named "The Deodorizer," "The Flavorizer," and "The Cleanerizer" (per Marketing Dive). According to Today, the attachments, emblazoned with Tito's name, were being sold as a kit for only $10 (with net proceeds donated to any one of several charities of the buyers' choice). However, all of the kits have already sold out.
While the company's tongue-in-cheek campaign is intended to be entertaining, Tito's is an ongoing supporter of Dry January. "We are all about consumers drinking Tito's the way they want to drink it. Whether that means they're drinking less, taking a month off, or trying new recipes, we are supportive of our fan base's consumption choices," Taylor Berry, vice president of brand marketing for Tito's, told CNN. He continued, "For those doing Dry January, well, Tito's will still be here for you come February,"