Martha Stewart And Tito's Team Up For 'DIY' Dry January Ad

In 2022, Dry January reached its highest number of participants yet with about 35% of Americans participating in the annual month-long abstinence from alcohol (per CNN). With fewer people partying for the month, it may not seem like the best time for alcohol advertisements, but the creatives working with Tito's crafted their own entertaining take on the trend.

Pairing up with Martha Stewart, the popular gluten-free vodka brand coined the moniker "DIY January" in its newest commercial. The one-minute ad features the undeniable queen of cooking and homemaking using Tito's vodka (complete with specially crafted pouring and spraying attachments) in the kitchen and around her home, because, as she says, "If you've got Tito's lying around, don't just stare at it, use it."

Martha then proceeds to use various sizes of Tito's bottles to hilariously show how to use the vodka to spray shoes to prevent mustiness, kick your marinara sauce up a little (or a lot), and clean up your dirty household items all with her signature heartfelt delivery. She even demonstrates tenderizing meat with a handle-sized bottle of the liquor with the kind of passion perhaps reserved for a January teetotaler who wants her Tito's.