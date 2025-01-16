The Discontinued Wendy's Dipping Sauce That Caused A Legal Battle

Dipping condiments are often a beloved part of the fast food experience, and it can be heartbreaking to see your favorite sauces discontinued. Such was the case with Wendy's S'Awesome sauce, a smoky, tangy, creamy, and slightly spicy dip the chain debuted in 2017 alongside a shorter-lived line of chicken tenders.

While the sauce was an immediate hit, it soon ran into legal troubles. A much smaller company, Jaymo's Sauces, claimed to have used the name "S'Awesome" for a proprietary sauce mixture two years earlier, in 2015. When Wendy's debuted its S'Awesome sauce with a World Series ad, customers of Jaymo's Sauces called and emailed the company, asking if it or its recipes had been bought by Wendy's. Additionally, "Mr. Shefts also received inquiries from his business partners expressing concern about the long-term viability of Jaymo's and its 'S'Awesome' sauce because of Wendy's use of Jaymo's 'S'Awesome' trademark," read the lawsuit.

At that time, over 900 grocery stores across 15 states already carried Jaymo's version. Although Jaymo's sent Wendy's a cease and desist over the name, Wendy's kept its own S'Awesome sauce on the menu as a permanent item and even incorporated it into special editions of its bacon cheeseburger and french fries. With its cease and desist largely ignored, Jaymo's sued Wendy's in 2019, alleging trademark infringement.