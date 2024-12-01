Does Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Have Real Ghost Peppers In It?
Like any good restaurant, whether it be fast food or a classy sit-down place, Wendy's often attempts to shake up its menu, often bringing in some fresh customers. The chain partnered with Nickelodeon to run a special Spongebob Squarepants collaboration, for example, and it's had some version of a pretzel bun on and off the menu since 2013.
One of its hotter menu change-ups, literally, was the introduction of the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries in May 2023, items that are still on the menu at the time of writing. Both items use a ghost pepper ranch sauce as a key ingredient, but considering ghost peppers are the third-hottest pepper on record, it's fair to wonder if Wendy's is actually using real ghost pepper.
Turns out, it really is. The ingredients list right on the package lists ghost chili powder, although since it's second-to-last on the list, that means there isn't that much of the ingredient in the mix. That's probably why some spice lovers wish it were hotter.
How to make your own Wendy's ghost pepper ranch
It's pretty easy to make your own ghost pepper ranch without the preservatives the prepackaged stuff requires, although since restaurants sometimes make their ranch with Hidden Valley pre-packaged seasoning mixes, so can you. It'll sure save time since you're going to use what's in those ranch packets anyway.
Besides the main seasonings, Wendy's ghost pepper ranch is of the buttermilk variety, which is a little thinner and tangier than ranch without it. It also contains mayonnaise, a key ingredient in ranch, though since Wendy's recipe specifies egg yolk instead of just "eggs," the closest match would be Kewpie mayonnaise (if you don't want to make your own). What Wendy's recipe doesn't contain is sour cream, an often included ingredient in ranch. If you want it even tangier, go ahead and add some.
Lastly comes the ghost chili powder. Once again, a warning that it's the third-hottest pepper on record, so when you start adding it to your ranch, add it in the tiniest amounts possible. Mix in each round of powder thoroughly and give it a taste test, but make sure you take a few tests in a row to see how the heat builds with each bite. Too much, and you can wind up in the hospital (a rarity, but still possible).