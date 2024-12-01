Does Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Have Real Ghost Peppers In It?

Like any good restaurant, whether it be fast food or a classy sit-down place, Wendy's often attempts to shake up its menu, often bringing in some fresh customers. The chain partnered with Nickelodeon to run a special Spongebob Squarepants collaboration, for example, and it's had some version of a pretzel bun on and off the menu since 2013.

One of its hotter menu change-ups, literally, was the introduction of the Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich and Ghost Pepper Fries in May 2023, items that are still on the menu at the time of writing. Both items use a ghost pepper ranch sauce as a key ingredient, but considering ghost peppers are the third-hottest pepper on record, it's fair to wonder if Wendy's is actually using real ghost pepper.

Turns out, it really is. The ingredients list right on the package lists ghost chili powder, although since it's second-to-last on the list, that means there isn't that much of the ingredient in the mix. That's probably why some spice lovers wish it were hotter.