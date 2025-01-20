Leftover Creamed Spinach? This Might Be The Best Way To Use It Up

The main dish of a meal is often the star of the show, but some side dishes are so rich and decadent that they demand more attention. That's the case with Daily Meal's ultimate creamed spinach recipe. Whether you make it as a tasty side dish to serve with salmon or steak, it will linger in your mind (and mouth) as a highlight. Since the recipe makes six servings, though, what do you do with all the leftovers if you're only serving two or three people? Add it to your next pasta dish, of course!

Creamed spinach makes a fantastically creamy sauce to add to fettuccine, linguine, or tagliatelle. However, you don't have to make it from scratch every time you want it. It's easy to use the leftover creamed spinach from your refrigerator. Just cook your pasta as directed in salted boiling water until it's al dente, and save about 1 cup of the pasta water when you drain it. Then, when you heat up the creamed spinach, you can use that reserved water to thin it out, if needed. After folding the pasta into the creamed spinach, season it with salt and pepper to taste and sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan or pecorino cheese.