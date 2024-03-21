22 Tasty Side Dishes To Serve With Your Salmon Dinner

Salmon is a marvelous protein source low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high in omega-3 fatty acids, purported to help reduce triglyceride levels, inhibit the proliferation of artery-clogging plaques, and potentially improve blood pressure. It can also be a delicious, versatile, and quick weeknight meal that can satisfy the whole family or be turned into an elegant entrée when entertaining.

While you may have many ways of preparing salmon, from grilled to pan-fried to baked, coming up with satisfying side dishes to complement your fish is often a challenge. You want recipes that will be satiating, are nutritious, and accentuate the fish without overpowering it.

To help you plan your next salmon dinner, we scoured Daily Meal's archives for some tasty side dishes to round out your meal. These creative vegetable and starch recipes run the gamut from simple to more elegant, depending on who you will be feeding. Some of these may surprise you, while others will be familiar favorites you may have forgotten about. Read on for the ultimate roundup of flavorful side dishes that pair perfectly with succulent salmon.