Why Long, Flat Pasta Pairs Best With Rich Sauces

Noodles are versatile, shining brightly in numerous dishes. But did you know that the shape and structure of pasta can significantly affect your dining experience? As Italian chef Lorenzo Venanzi told In The Know, "Flat, long noodles like fettuccine, linguine, and pappardelle are best paired with rich or creamy sauces, as the flat surface can hold heavier sauces."

Their broad surfaces act like canvases for the sauce, catching and holding onto it so each bite is packed with flavor. The wider the noodle, the more sauce it can carry, meaning you will get a perfect balance of pasta and sauce in every mouthful.

Meanwhile, thinner pasta — like spaghetti — might struggle with heavy, creamy sauces, which can slide off instead of clinging on. So, when you're planning a pasta dish with a hearty sauce, consider opting for a long, flat noodle to ensure every bite is as delicious as the last. It's a simple detail, but one that can make all the difference to your dining experience.