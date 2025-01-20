The Foil Trick That Prevents Cheese From Melting Off Reheated Pizza

Do you prefer leftover pizza hot? If so, you've probably encountered challenges in the reheating process. Whether you pop the pizza in the oven or the microwave, the cheese ends up all over the place — with more on your plate than the actual pizza. Sure, you can always scoop the cheese back on top of the crust, but the texture is never the same. Luckily, we have a clever hack to avoid this common issue.

Next time you reheat your pizza, place the slice on aluminum foil. Wrap the foil up and around the pizza, hugging the edges. Leave it slightly open at the top to let a little steam escape. This method should be done in an oven since aluminum foil is one of those items you never want to put in the microwave. For a soft crust and hot cheese, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let your foil-wrapped pizza cook for roughly 10 minutes. Halfway through, open the top of the aluminum foil without pulling it past the edges.

The consensus is that leftover pizza stays fresh for up to four days if preserved properly. And if you like your pizza slices hot without being messy, this foil hack is the ideal method. Plus, the beauty of reheating pizza in the oven is that you have control over the cooking process. For a crispier crust, turn your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for five minutes instead.