The Foil Trick That Prevents Cheese From Melting Off Reheated Pizza
Do you prefer leftover pizza hot? If so, you've probably encountered challenges in the reheating process. Whether you pop the pizza in the oven or the microwave, the cheese ends up all over the place — with more on your plate than the actual pizza. Sure, you can always scoop the cheese back on top of the crust, but the texture is never the same. Luckily, we have a clever hack to avoid this common issue.
Next time you reheat your pizza, place the slice on aluminum foil. Wrap the foil up and around the pizza, hugging the edges. Leave it slightly open at the top to let a little steam escape. This method should be done in an oven since aluminum foil is one of those items you never want to put in the microwave. For a soft crust and hot cheese, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let your foil-wrapped pizza cook for roughly 10 minutes. Halfway through, open the top of the aluminum foil without pulling it past the edges.
The consensus is that leftover pizza stays fresh for up to four days if preserved properly. And if you like your pizza slices hot without being messy, this foil hack is the ideal method. Plus, the beauty of reheating pizza in the oven is that you have control over the cooking process. For a crispier crust, turn your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for five minutes instead.
More tips to successfully reheat pizza
For perfect leftover pizza, preparation is key. Wrap individual slices of pizza in aluminum foil and refrigerate them for later. That way, when it comes time to reheat, the foil trick will be ready to go. When reheating pizza in the oven, add extra toppings like sliced veggies or more cheese, but make sure to choose these extra goodies wisely. They won't have time to cook fully, so opt for toppings that only need to be warmed. Raw onions may be too harsh, but cured meats, tomatoes, jalapeños, and olives make great additions. Want to make your pizza toppings truly stand out? Timing is everything. Certain toppings — like a sprinkle of olive oil or fresh herbs — are best added just before serving.
If you don't have an oven, use this foil trick in a toaster oven, skillet, or grill. If using a skillet, keep the pizza in the center to avoid tearing the foil. Use a skillet lid or close the lid on your grill to trap heat and ensure even cooking. Lastly, reheating pizza one time is perfectly safe, but repetitions after this are questionable. So only reheat what you'll eat now and save the rest for later.