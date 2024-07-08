The Extra Step To Make Your Pizza Toppings Truly Stand Out

Among pizza lovers, there is a long-standing debate. Is it best to enjoy a slice in its purest form, with only sauce and cheese? Or is pizza at its best when used as a platform for all kinds of delicious toppings? Arguments abound for both sides, but those in the toppings camp have a lot to consider. For one thing, there are almost no rules when it comes to what you put on top of your pizza.

One reputable pie authority based in arguably one of the best pizza cities in the world — New York — has some advice. Chef Melissa Rodriguez, of Mel's Wood-Fired Pizzeria in the Chelsea neighborhood, explains that the best way to get the most out of your toppings is to abide by a time honored principle: "Less is more," Rodriguez said on the subject.

Rodriguez also points out that some toppings are best when added at different times, and that can mean even layered on after the cooking process is complete. "I love to finish with all sorts of things depending on the flavor profile," Rodriguez said. "A fresh squeeze of lemon, a super grassy drizzle of Sicilian [extra virgin olive oil], a fresh grating of parmesan, a fresh herb," she added. This extra step helps bring out the best in both the cooked toppings and finishing ingredients. With this tip in mind, grab your simple classic pizza dough recipe, and begin your topping brainstorm.