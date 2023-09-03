How Many Times Can You Reheat Leftover Frozen Pizza?

While some people swear by cold pizza and wouldn't have it any other way, others insist on heating up their leftovers before chowing down. If you fall into the latter camp, you may wonder just how many times you can reheat leftover frozen pizza before the meal loses its zing. Sadly, the answer appears to be just one time.

While reheating pizza is the only way to restore the melty cheese and crispy crust to its former glory, the process also draws moisture out of the food. And every time you reheat the leftovers, you'll deplete them of even more moisture. That can lead to a dried-out, tasteless pie, which is enough to make a pizza enthusiast cry genuine tears of anguish. Then there's the issue of food safety, as food must achieve a certain temperature to prevent bacterial growth. This includes previously cooked foods, including leftover frozen pizza, which must be handled with care to ensure that it's as safe as it is tasty.