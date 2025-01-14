Top Tips For Making Pro-Level Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut butter cookies have been a delightful treat enjoyed by young and old since George Washington Carver of the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute in Alabama published a few different recipes in "How to Grow the Peanut: And 105 Ways of Preparing It for Human Consumption" in 1917. Over the years, though, people have found ways to amp up the nutty flavor. Daily Meal talked to Markita Lewis, M.S., R.D., Marketing and Communications Manager for the National Peanut Board, and learned that adding peanut butter powder can turn classic peanut butter cookies into the ultimate dessert.

"My favorite trick to making peanut butter cookies is using three types of peanut butter: smooth peanut butter, powdered peanut butter and chopped roasted peanuts," she said in our exclusive chat. "These cookies have the ultimate peanut butter flavor while being smooth, creamy, and soft at the same time." Peanut butter powder is different from peanut flour in that it usually has added salt, sweetener, or both. As a result, powdered peanut butter is ideal for adding to Daily Meal's 20-minute peanut butter cookie recipe. It only takes about 1 cup to infuse even more nuttiness into the cookies. Just keep in mind that you might need an extra egg if the dough looks and feels too dry.

On the other hand, peanut butter powder is a great substitute in two-ingredient peanut butter cookies if you don't have creamy peanut butter on hand or if you want cookies with additional protein. Simply reconstitute the powder to make enough peanut butter for your recipe. Plus, you can replace ¼ of the flour in any cookie recipe — such as in banana nut oatmeal cookies — with powdered peanut butter to add extra nutty flavor.