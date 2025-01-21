10 Popular Chain Restaurant Crab Cakes Ranked, According To Customer Reviews

Crab cakes are often overlooked. Many of us associate seafood chains with lobster, shrimp, and fish — the stars of the seafood world, one may say. Because of this, we've decided to give the humble crab cake a chance to shine and ranked 10 popular chain restaurant crab cakes according to customer reviews.

Crab cakes are often made with lump crab meat and rolled together in a patty that's bound with mayonnaise, mustard, eggs, and some form of breadcrumbs (essentially a crab meatball). They're thought to have originated from the Chesapeake Bay region as part of Indigenous cuisine. While the crab cake has East Coast roots, with the help of these popular restaurant chains, people can enjoy crab cakes across the country.

We'll be using both amateur and professional restaurant reviews to rank the crab cakes at these restaurants. The main concern for customers ordering crab cakes is the ratio of filler to crab. We're looking for large, noticeable chunks of crab in our cakes here. Additionally, we'll be focusing on texture, taste, and freshness — all in relation to price. You can find more information about our methodology at the end. Let's get into it.