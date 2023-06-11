Grill On Top Of Lemon Slices For Ultimate Flavor And Convenience

You've probably seen lemon slices in cooking before, especially when it comes to grilling. You may have seen a recipe for salmon where the lead photo is a plank of salmon covered in herbs and lemon slices. You may have seen chicken breasts that are grilled and topped with lemon and a spice rub. Lemon slices seem to be a good match for certain types of meat, not only giving them flavor but also giving them some attractive color. Who doesn't like some lemon pepper chicken or some salmon with fresh lemons and cucumber salad?

But while it's not uncommon to associate things like grilled chicken or grilled salmon with lemon slices, you probably never imagined grilling on top of them — and we mean that literally. Rather than grilling on tinfoil as you normally would, you instead lay down a "bed" of lemon slices large enough for the meat to be placed upon and then grill it as you usually would. This method also works very well with vegetables like asparagus or peppers, so long as they can fit on the bed of lemon slices.

But why even do something like this in the first place, you may wonder? While this is admittedly an unconventional method, grilling on a bed of lemon slices is not only a convenient method of grilling your meats or vegetables but it's also a very good way to get some much needed flavor into every part of what you're cooking.