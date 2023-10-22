Are McDonald's Fries Made From Potato Paste Or Are They Cut Fresh?

TikToker @chefmikeharacz is a former McDonald's corporate chef who's made it big online by answering frequently-asked questions about the company and its practices. Haracz has answered questions about whether Big Mac sauce contains ketchup (it does not), why McDonald's will never sell onion rings (they're not cost-effective, relative to french fries), and why it's never bringing snack wraps back (it makes things way too complex, operations-wise). Recently, he answered this specific question about the company's fries and whether they're made from potato paste or actual potatoes.

According to Haracz, the company uses real Russet Burbank potatoes that are brought to a manufacturer. The spuds then get washed and steam-peeled, and then workers cut out any unsightly brown spots. Then they get shot through a cannon.

You didn't read that wrong. There's a french fry tube filled with blades that the potatoes are shot through at high speed, resulting in the classic fry shape you're familiar with. The fries then get blanched, dried, and par-fried before being frozen and sent to McDonald's locations. They get cooked the rest of the way in a deep fryer on-site. So, that's how you get McDonald's fries.