The McDonald's Menu Items That Probably Aren't Fresh When You Order

There are a lot of myths out there about McDonald's, especially when it comes to the fast food chain's ingredients and their freshness. However, despite what you may have heard, quite a few of the items on the menu are tossed on the grill and cooked fresh each time. This includes all the Quarter Pounder burgers which are made from "100% fresh beef that's "cooked when you order," via McDonald's. However, like most fast food restaurants, there are some things on the menu that may end up sitting for a while before they are served. Although these items are entirely safe to eat even when left to sit for a few hours, if you are looking for that fresh, right-out-of-the-oven flavor then they are best avoided.

According to Reader's Digest, the two items on the McDonald's menu that probably aren't fresh are the breakfast burritos and apple pies. Even though McDonald's apple pies include a unique ingredient that makes them especially delicious, they are one of the items on the menu that customers don't order very often. This means that apple pies are more likely to sit in the restaurant for longer than most other food items. While apple pies sit out for a long time because they aren't as popular, breakfast burritos have the opposite problem.