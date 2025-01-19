These Farms Were Responsible For The Largest Egg Recall In History

We cook them for breakfast and use them in countless recipes. Yet, eggs are one of the most risky foods for salmonella, a type of bacteria that often causes food poisoning. Even with food safety efforts, one in every 20,000 eggs is contaminated with the bacteria. When safety standards aren't met at egg farms, millions of eggs can be tainted. That's exactly what happened at Wright County Egg and Hillandale Farms of Iowa, leading to the largest and one of the worst egg recalls to hit America.

This massive egg recall occurred in August 2010, affecting 380 million eggs from Wright County Egg and more than 170 million eggs from Hillandale Farms. That's more than 550 million eggs potentially contaminated with salmonella, making it one of the biggest food recalls in American history. Both of the farms are located in Iowa and supply shell eggs to grocery stores and restaurants under various brands.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began investigating a possible outbreak after identifying an ongoing increase in reports of salmonella enteritidis in July 2010. Of the 29 restaurants where it tested shell eggs for contamination, 15 were supplied by Wright County Egg. Through laboratory testing, the CDC also found that the feed mill at Wright County Egg and the egg water wash in a Hillandale Farms packing facility were compromised. By December 2010, it was estimated that more than 1,900 salmonella infection cases resulted from the outbreak in multiple states.