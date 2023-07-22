The Chicken Farm Scandal That Pushed Costco To Improve Its Egg Standards

Major grocery store chains work with farms to ensure a steady supply of eggs and other products, and Costco is no exception. However, Costco found itself in hot water after news broke of poor conditions at a chicken farm that supplied the chain with eggs, as reported by ABC News. The incident occurred in 2015, when an undercover investigator with the Humane Society approached Hillandale Farms and expressed interest in employment for the purpose of gaining access to the facility. The Humane Society investigator captured video of awful conditions, including dead chickens decaying in their cages and masses of broken eggs. While Costco stood by its supplier during the controversy, the chain has steadily increased its selection of cage-free eggs since the story broke.

Along with the heartbreaking impact on the animals at the farm, the video also caused concern regarding food safety issues. These concerns are especially pertinent when you consider that Hillandale Farms was cited in a massive egg recall in 2010, which resulted from the presence of salmonella on eggs produced at the farm. While many staff members at Hillandale expressed shock over the admittedly disturbing footage, they also claimed that the farm fully adhered to essential standards and guidelines.