The Chicken Farm Scandal That Pushed Costco To Improve Its Egg Standards
Major grocery store chains work with farms to ensure a steady supply of eggs and other products, and Costco is no exception. However, Costco found itself in hot water after news broke of poor conditions at a chicken farm that supplied the chain with eggs, as reported by ABC News. The incident occurred in 2015, when an undercover investigator with the Humane Society approached Hillandale Farms and expressed interest in employment for the purpose of gaining access to the facility. The Humane Society investigator captured video of awful conditions, including dead chickens decaying in their cages and masses of broken eggs. While Costco stood by its supplier during the controversy, the chain has steadily increased its selection of cage-free eggs since the story broke.
Along with the heartbreaking impact on the animals at the farm, the video also caused concern regarding food safety issues. These concerns are especially pertinent when you consider that Hillandale Farms was cited in a massive egg recall in 2010, which resulted from the presence of salmonella on eggs produced at the farm. While many staff members at Hillandale expressed shock over the admittedly disturbing footage, they also claimed that the farm fully adhered to essential standards and guidelines.
Disputes over the Humane Society's video footage
Food Safety News reported on Hillandale Farms' official statement regarding the video taken by a Humane Society investigator at one of its chicken farms (unfortunately, Hillandale's original response is no longer available on its website). The statement implied that the undercover investigator working for the Humane Society "compromised" expected practices at the farm with the intention to "misrepresent" conditions.
The main point of contention was that the undercover investigator's job at the farm was to clean areas and remove broken eggs and deceased chickens, which Hillandale claimed the investigator failed to do working as employee at the farm. However, the presence of long-deceased chickens still in their cages set off alarms among industry professionals, according to a statement provided to ABC News. A consultant in the food safety industry addressed the issue of dead chickens specifically, stating, "When you see evidence that some of those carcasses from the dead birds had been there for what would appear many days, if not weeks, then that clearly raises concern."
Where Costco stands now when it comes to egg standards
According to Reuters, Costco continued its relationship with Hillandale Farms after the Humane Society video was released. The grocery store chain was satisfied by reports from inspectors claiming that the farm was fully within the confines of health and safety regulations, while also conducting its own inspection of the facility. It's difficult to determine whether Costco continues to have a relationship with Hillandale Farms, but it is clear that the retail warehouse has made a bigger move towards cage-free eggs in recent years per a statement on the Costco website.
According to the grocery chain, 97% of eggs sold in American Costco locations were cage-free by September 2022. Also, the liquid egg product offered by the chain's Kirkland Signature brand is sourced from 100% cage-free eggs. Costco plans on continuing its "transition to cage-free eggs" as time goes on, which falls in line with a larger animal welfare initiative. The warehouse retailer also actively audits farms for poor conditions, according to animal welfare documentation. Here's hoping that Costco's current egg suppliers are upholding the same principles when it comes to the care of farms and the animals on them.