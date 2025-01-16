Don't Throw Away Your Leftover Butter Wrappers. Try Doing This Instead

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but you probably throw away a lot more things than you think. The average American produces almost 5 pounds of trash every single day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency — meaning that in a single year, you may be throwing out almost a ton of stuff. These staggering numbers show why it's so important to squeeze every last drop of use out of each item before we throw it out. Even small items like butter wrappers, which can seem pretty useless once you've used all the butter inside, can be repurposed for a wide variety of different uses.

Butter wrappers may be small, but they're certainly mighty. Being pliable and pre-greased makes them a natural fit for lubricating cooking pans or utensils with their leftover butter, or acting as a wrapper for items that may otherwise be too sticky to easily store. This greased quality also makes them a perfect fit for separating items from each other, especially those with a tendency to adhere together. Plus, butter wrappers have some unique moistening capacities that can see them giving new life to your food. Instead of throwing them out and adding even more to your waste production, try using them in these ingenious ways.