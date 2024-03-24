The Butter Wrapper Hack That'll Keep Your Bread Nice And Soft

Whether you've got your hands on a fresh loaf from the bakery or ventured into the world of baking homemade bread, you'll always want to emulate that deliciously warm and fluffy first slice. It can become hard and stale over time because it goes through a process called retrogradation, which means the water inside evaporates over time. So, to keep your precious bread nice and soft for longer, you'll need a way to lock the moisture inside the loaf and prevent it from drying out.

Thankfully, you just need to turn to that stick of butter you originally used in your recipe because the wrapper is covered in water-locking gold. That extra bit of butter on the wrapper can help to soften the exposed bread while the wrapper traps in any existing moisture, just like it did when it was protecting the stick of butter. Simply unravel the wrapper from the stick of butter and spread it out to cover the cut end of your loaf of bread and your dry woes are no more.