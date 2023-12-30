The Best Way To Store Butter Wrappers Is In The Freezer

If you live by the words "waste not, want not," there's a good chance you've heard of ways to repurpose your butter wrappers. When you've used up a stick of butter, instead of throwing away the wrapper, you can save it and store it in the freezer for future cooking needs. While leaving them in the fridge is fine, storing the wrappers in the freezer will keep them fresher for longer. Butter keeps for a couple months refrigerated but can last for several months or longer when frozen. Simply store the butter papers in a resealable plastic bag to make it easy to grab them from the freezer when needed.

But why would you need a butter wrapper in the first place? After using up a stick of butter, you might have noticed that the wrappers are coated with a thin layer of butter or sometimes even small chunks. Sticks of butter aren't exactly cheap, so why waste a lick of it when you can put your wrappers to good use in your cooking and baking? It might seem pointless to save something so meager, but butter wrappers can come in handy more often than you think they might.