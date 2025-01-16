The Popular Brand That Makes The Absolute Worst Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is considered an acquired taste, so most people tend to either love it or hate it. If you're just learning what exactly cottage cheese is and joining its recent comeback, one thing to keep in mind is that not all store-bought cottage cheese is the same. There's actually a science behind why cottage cheese can be so inconsistent, but that's another story. For now, let's focus on a brand that you should just avoid at the store: Lactaid.

During Daily Meal's ultimate ranking of cottage cheese brands, we focused on tasting varieties made with 4% milkfat and small curds. We based our rankings on aroma, flavor, nutritional value, texture, and overall quality. While we recognize that Lactaid's cottage cheese is one of the limited options for those with lactose intolerance, it falls short on two very important characteristics: flavor and texture.

The sweetness is the biggest problem because cottage cheese is supposed to be tangy and slightly salty. What's worse is that the sweet flavor lingers like an artificial sweetener (even though none are in the ingredients) and completely hides the saltiness. Also, cottage cheese is supposed to be creamy but not completely smooth because of the small curds. The Lactaid brand's thick and tacky texture is way off the mark, likely because of the binders and emulsifiers added to the product. Some people have described the curds as feeling squeaky upon biting into them and having a chalky texture.