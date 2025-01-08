Review: M&Ms White Chocolate Strawberries & Creme Are Cute, But Don't Make The Cut

Full disclosure: I happen to be a peanut M&M's lover and generally prefer dark chocolate. That said, I do enjoy white chocolate in the right context, so, while this might not be my go-to candy selection, in theory, these should have been right up my alley. When I opened the package, these M&M's smelled just like Skittles. They were super fruity, but the kind of artificial berry scent that is kind of unidentifiable. I popped one in my mouth and let the candy shell melt so that I could really taste the underlying strawberry and white chocolate flavors. While both were discernible, the whole thing was exceedingly sweet and the white chocolate was rather mediocre.

For the uninitiated, white chocolate is actually chocolate, despite the fact that it doesn't contain cocoa nibs. The key is the amount of cocoa butter contained in the white chocolate, which, must be at least 20% to be legally classified as such. While white chocolate is nowhere near as complex as its milk and dark counterparts, it should have some nuance to it. It should not be overly sweet and should have a distinctive buttery quality that coats your tongue when you bite into it. This white chocolate was none of those things.