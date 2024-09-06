14 Of The Most Bizarre M&M Flavors You Totally Forgot About

Candy doesn't get more iconic than M&M's. These classic, sugar-coated chocolate bites have been subject to some of the most impressive marketing tactics in history, with its timeless talking mascots and star-studded Super Bowl ads setting it apart from the pack. One other thing that makes M&M's stand out? Flavor. Over the years, Mars has debuted dozens of different flavors of M&M's, designed to cater to pretty much every taste imaginable.

While some of these flavors, like Pretzel M&M's, have stood the test of time, others haven't been so lucky. Mars has made plenty of big swings on its M&M flavors over the years, and some of the stranger ones out there were quickly relegated to the candy graveyard. Others were limited-edition items or fan-voted options that were likely never truly destined to stick around for long. Honestly, when you remember the kinds of flavors that Mars has put out, you'll also remember why they weren't embraced by the masses — unless jalapeño-flavored M&M's are your thing, that is. Let's take a trip down memory lane and reacquaint ourselves with the most bizarre M&M flavors ever conceived.