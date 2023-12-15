Kitchen Sink Christmas Cookies Are A Fun Way To Get Creative For The Holiday

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Have you ever heard of "everything but the kitchen sink" cookies? These fun cookies are made from a standard vanilla cookie dough (some people use a chocolate chip cookie dough recipe as a base) but are packed with all sorts of fun mix-ins, ranging from more off-the-wall options such as potato chips to classic fillings like chocolate chips. What makes them unique is that they have both sweet and savory flavors that perfectly complement one another.

Half the fun of making this particular sweet treat is that you can get as creative as you like with the add-ins. This holiday season, one way to add some flair to your cookies is to use Christmas-themed ingredients in them instead. Not only will you still get that fun balance of sweet and salty, but you can also add a taste of the holidays to your treat.

Wondering what kinds of mix-ins you can add to your kitchen sink cookies to give them a Christmas flair? And, once they're baked, how do you go about storing and serving them? We've got you covered so you'll be ready to break out your creative side this holiday.