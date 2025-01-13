Ben Franklin Had A Strong Opinion About Mixing Beer And Work

Our Founding Fathers had some surprising drinking habits, and Benjamin Franklin was no different. The author, who once said that wine is "a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy," created over 200 synonyms for the term "drunk" and was known for his tolerance. However, there was one area in which Franklin was not tolerant.

Franklin made it clear that he disapproved of mixing beer and work. While working at a printing house in London, Franklin hydrated himself with water. Still, his co-workers were "great guzzlers of beer," as stated in his autobiography, where he also documented that many of them would spend much of their earnings on beer and wrote that the "poor devils kept themselves always under."

Franklin's habit of abstaining during work hours didn't go unnoticed by those who worked with him. They called him the "Water-American" and were mystified that Franklin was physically stronger than them when he didn't drink the same strong beer on which they imbibed. However, his good habits influenced some workers who exchanged their usual breakfast of beer and bread for a more substantial (and less boozy) meal that "kept their heads clearer."