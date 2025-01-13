Ben Franklin Had A Strong Opinion About Mixing Beer And Work
Our Founding Fathers had some surprising drinking habits, and Benjamin Franklin was no different. The author, who once said that wine is "a constant proof that God loves us, and loves to see us happy," created over 200 synonyms for the term "drunk" and was known for his tolerance. However, there was one area in which Franklin was not tolerant.
Franklin made it clear that he disapproved of mixing beer and work. While working at a printing house in London, Franklin hydrated himself with water. Still, his co-workers were "great guzzlers of beer," as stated in his autobiography, where he also documented that many of them would spend much of their earnings on beer and wrote that the "poor devils kept themselves always under."
Franklin's habit of abstaining during work hours didn't go unnoticed by those who worked with him. They called him the "Water-American" and were mystified that Franklin was physically stronger than them when he didn't drink the same strong beer on which they imbibed. However, his good habits influenced some workers who exchanged their usual breakfast of beer and bread for a more substantial (and less boozy) meal that "kept their heads clearer."
Strong beer vs. small ale
Benjamin Franklin wasn't wrong. Not only is it dangerous to operate heavy machinery like printing presses under the influence, but beer consumption should be limited to two 12-ounce glasses per day. According to Franklin's autobiography, at least one of the workers at the printing house was drinking up to six pints of beer per day! It was a recurrence that Franklin found to be "a detestable custom."
It was not uncommon for people in the 18th century to drink something called "small ale" anytime during the day, even at breakfast. Water wasn't always safe to drink, and the brewing process killed dangerous bacteria. However, there's a big difference between small ale and the strong beer Franklin's co-workers drank. Small ale was around 2.8% alcohol by volume (ABV), while a strong beer, also known as table beer, had a higher ABV.
The Founding Fathers enjoyed wine, beer, and spirits. We know Thomas Jefferson was fond of French wines, and rumor has it that George Washington tippled a potent party drink called Fish House Punch, but we're pretty sure they did it off the clock. Franklin wouldn't have it any other way.